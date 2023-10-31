WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users, Introduces Exciting AI Services

WhatsApp has recently rolled out an update for iPhone users, increasing the limit on the number of participants in group calls. The new feature allows users to engage in group calls with up to 31 people, enhancing the calling experience for iOS users. This exciting change was announced the company on its official blog, demonstrating its commitment to improving user satisfaction.

To initiate a group call with more than 15 participants, users need to tap the new “Call” button located at the top right corner of the screen. From there, they can easily select the contacts they wish to add to the call. Once all participants are included, users can simply tap the “Start” button to initiate the call.

This latest update is available for all iPhone users who have installed the most recent version of the WhatsApp app. Users can now enjoy seamless group conversations with larger groups, making it easier to connect with friends, family, and colleagues.

WhatsApp has also introduced some minor changes to the calls tab within the app. For instance, call links are no longer visible on this screen, providing a more streamlined interface. In addition, the floating action button has been updated with a plus icon for improved accessibility.

In addition to the increased group call limit, WhatsApp has exciting plans for introducing artificial intelligence (AI) services to the platform. Currently in development, these AI services will be deployed in the coming months. One of these services is “AI stickers,” enabling users to generate custom stickers based on text prompts. Another service, known as “AI chats,” allows users to engage in conversations with AI characters for various purposes. Lastly, “photorealistic image generation” allows users to generate images based on text descriptions.

WhatsApp’s dedication to enhancing the user experience through AI innovation showcases its commitment to creating a more engaging and enjoyable platform. Stay tuned for upcoming updates and the release of these innovative AI services.

