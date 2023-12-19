WhatsApp Introduces Chat Filter for Web Beta Users

WhatsApp has recently launched a new chat filter feature for beta users on its web client. This feature aims to help users categorize their messages based on their activity within WhatsApp. The option is currently available for beta testers on WhatsApp Web and is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The chat filter feature, which is included in the beta build ‘2.2353.59’, allows users to filter their chats into four categories: ‘All’, ‘Unread’, ‘Contacts’, and ‘Groups’. This feature will enable users to better manage their unread messages, chats from personal contacts, and conversations from WhatsApp Groups.

By placing the chat filters at the top of the conversation view, users can easily access and switch between the different categories. This will help them organize their chats and find specific conversations more efficiently. Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing a revamped sidebar next to the chat filters, as part of their commitment to providing a seamless user experience.

To try out this new feature and gain access to other exclusive features in the future, users can join the web client’s beta program. WhatsApp is continually working on enhancing its platform and testing new features to meet the evolving needs of its users.

In addition to the chat filter feature, WhatsApp is also testing other features such as grouping consecutive photos and videos in a single bubble in WhatsApp Channels. Moreover, a new Status Updates header is currently undergoing testing on Android devices.

Overall, these new enhancements and features demonstrate WhatsApp’s dedication to improving the user experience and providing users with powerful tools to manage their conversations effectively.