WhatsApp Beta Versions Testing New Features: Improved Security, HD Photos, Password-Protected Lock Screen, Multiple Accounts, and Scheduled Group Calls

WhatsApp, the popular meta-messenger, continues to evolve and surprise users with its innovative features. The beta version of WhatsApp is currently testing five new potential additions to its functionality.

One of the new features being tested is the ability to create individual usernames, providing enhanced security for users’ phone numbers. This would allow users to hide their phone numbers in group chats where they may not know all the participants, with only their username being visible.

Another eagerly anticipated addition is the option to send photos in high-definition (HD) quality without automatic compression, unlike the current practice. This new feature would ensure that the original quality of the photos is maintained during transmission.

To enhance privacy further, WhatsApp is considering introducing a password-protected lock screen for WhatsApp Web. This feature would safeguard chats and recent messages from prying eyes.

In addition, WhatsApp is exploring the possibility of allowing users to set up multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single smartphone, enabling easy switching between accounts.

Furthermore, WhatsApp plans to introduce a new feature for group calls, whether audio-only or video-enabled. Similar to platforms like Zoom or Teams, WhatsApp users may soon be able to schedule group call dates, times, and titles. Participants would receive a reminder notification 15 minutes before the scheduled call.

As these developments are currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, users can anticipate these exciting new features to be made available to the wider user base in the near future.

