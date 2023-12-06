New WhatsApp Update Enhances Media Sharing Quality on iOS

WhatsApp has addressed the long-standing issue of image and video quality loss on its iOS platform with a new update. The latest stable iOS update, labeled as build number 23.24.73, has been released WhatsApp to the App Store, offering a potential solution to the compression problem that has plagued iPhone users.

According to WABetaInfo, the update allows iOS users to send photos and videos in their original quality, without any compression. To utilize this feature, users simply need to share their media through the Documents option in the share sheet and select “Choose Photo or Video.” This update is currently rolling out, prompting iOS users to update their WhatsApp to version 23.24.73 in order to benefit from the enhancement.

While this improvement certainly enhances the viewing experience, it does come with a trade-off in terms of increased data consumption. Video files, in particular, are known for their large sizes and could contribute significantly to monthly data usage.

While iOS users are able to take advantage of this new update, Android users are still waiting. WhatsApp began testing the feature for Android users back in September, but there is no confirmed release date for the stable version. This leaves Android users eager to experience the improved media-sharing capabilities.

WhatsApp has been making efforts to enhance the overall media-sharing quality on its platform. In August, the company introduced the ability to send High Definition (HD) photos, a significant upgrade from Standard Definition (SD). With the latest iOS update, iPhone users can now enjoy a more satisfying media-sharing experience.

This update showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user interactions and ensuring that iOS users can share their photos and videos in the highest quality possible.