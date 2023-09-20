Meta introduces new business features for WhatsApp

Meta announced several new business features for WhatsApp at its global Conversations event. One of the key features being rolled out is Flows, which allows businesses to offer customized experiences within chat threads. This means that customers can book appointments, place orders, or check in for flights, all without leaving the WhatsApp conversation.

Flows aims to provide a faster and more convenient option for customers to purchase services and products. Instead of navigating between multiple apps and webpages, users can complete tasks directly within the chat thread. This feature will initially be available in Singapore, with plans to expand to other regions in the future.

In addition to Flows, Meta is introducing Meta Verified for businesses. This feature enables businesses to receive verification badges, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. It ensures that customers can trust they are communicating with the authentic business.

Meta Verified also offers premium features for businesses, such as the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page for better discoverability through web searches, and multi-device support to enable multiple employees to respond to customer inquiries.

The company plans to first test Meta Verified with businesses using the WhatsApp Business app, a platform designed for small businesses to engage with customers one-on-one. The feature will then be introduced to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

These new updates aim to improve customer service and enhance the overall offerings businesses provide on WhatsApp. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, expressed excitement about the potential of these features to establish connections, build relationships, and streamline business operations.

