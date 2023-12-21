WhatsApp Unveils New Video Calling Feature with Audio Sharing Capability

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has recently introduced a range of new features in 2023, demonstrating its commitment to innovation. One of the notable advancements is the introduction of audio sharing during video calls, which has been added to the beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices. This new feature allows users to play any audio file on their phones while engaged in a video call, presenting opportunities for shared music enjoyment, collaborative work sessions, and various other applications.

By enabling users to share their phone’s audio during video calls, WhatsApp strategically positions itself as a competitor to established video conferencing apps such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and FaceTime. This move aligns with the app’s continuous efforts to enhance the video calling experience. Over time, WhatsApp has integrated features like picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS and the introduction of short video messages in July.

At present, the audio-sharing capability is still in the beta phase, making it uncertain when it will be available to all users. However, these ongoing updates and enhancements highlight WhatsApp’s dedication to delivering a versatile and enriched communication experience.

With the addition of audio sharing during video calls, WhatsApp aims to provide a more immersive and interactive experience for its users. Whether it’s sharing music or collaborating on projects, this new feature offers an innovative way to connect with others. As WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features, it reinforces its position as one of the leading messaging apps in the market.