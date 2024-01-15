WhatsApp Launches Polls Feature for Channels in Latest Beta Update

WhatsApp, the popular chat app, is making strides in expanding its feature set with the introduction of polls for Channels. After months of development and testing, the much-awaited polls feature is now being rolled out to beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.2.11.

While the functionality of the polls feature remains similar to polls in 1-1 or group conversations, the icon representing the polls option has undergone a noticeable change. It now sports a green color, distinguishing it from previous iterations. The polls feature allows users to create and share polls within Channels, with all votes cast being anonymized to protect privacy.

It’s important to note that immediate access to Channel polls is not guaranteed with the latest beta version. However, it is expected that WhatsApp will soon introduce the polls feature to the stable channel, making it available to a wider user base.

In addition to the polls feature, WhatsApp has also released another beta update (v2.24.2.12) via the Play Store. This update addresses a bug and restores the ability to see thumbnails of status updates alongside contact names, a feature temporarily broken in a previous beta release.

WhatsApp has been actively rolling out beta updates, offering users new features and functionalities. Android beta users can now enjoy advanced text formatting options previously exclusive to iOS users. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on allowing users to customize the default green theme, although this feature is currently limited to iOS.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and innovate, users can expect more exciting developments throughout the year. The company’s dedication to listening to user feedback and implementing highly requested features, like the polls for Channels, ensures a continually improved user experience. Stay tuned for more updates from WhatsApp as it solidifies its position as one of the leading messaging apps globally.