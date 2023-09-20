WhatsApp Business Integrates UPI Payments to Enhance Business-Customer Interactions in India

WhatsApp Business, a popular messaging service in India, is set to revolutionize business-customer interactions with the integration of UPI payments. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, introduced this feature during the Meta Conversations event in Mumbai. The addition of UPI payment options allows customers to conveniently pay businesses directly within the app, using their preferred method.

The new service, known as Pay on WhatsApp, incorporates various payment avenues, including netbanking and popular UPI options like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. Initial payment partners, RazorPay and PayU, will facilitate seamless transactions. By expanding its payment options, WhatsApp aims to simplify payments for Indian businesses and enhance user convenience.

Aside from the UPI integration, Meta is extending its Meta Verified initiative to businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Previously available only for individual profiles, this program will now grant businesses official badges, protection against impersonation, enhanced account support, and new business features. The initiative will prioritize smaller enterprises initially before scaling up to larger businesses in the future.

To further streamline business operations, Meta plans to introduce ‘WhatsApp Flows’, an automation tool that will automate common processes such as ticket bookings or form submissions. This tool will help businesses save time and improve efficiency in their day-to-day operations.

Furthermore, Meta’s VP for India, Sandhya Devanathan, announced plans to upskill 10 million traders across 29 states in 11 Indian languages within the next three years. Devanathan highlighted WhatsApp’s penetration in India, with 80% of Indian consumers favoring messaging as the primary channel to engage with businesses. The app is extensively used for daily transactions and customer service queries in various languages.

With WhatsApp’s growing popularity among Indian smartphone users, the integration of UPI payments and the introduction of new business features signify a significant step in India’s digital evolution. With a global user base of 3.8 billion monthly users, WhatsApp is poised to become a leader in facilitating efficient business transactions and communication, contributing to a digitally advanced and interconnected India.

Sources:

– Meta Conversations event

– Sandhya Devanathan, VP for India at Meta