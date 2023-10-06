WhatsApp introduces new feature: Pinning messages

WhatsApp continues to develop new features for its users, with the latest addition being the ability to pin messages in a conversation. This feature is particularly useful when trying to locate an important message within a stream of messages, especially in group discussions. Currently being tested in the beta version 2.23.21.4 of the WhatsApp application for Android, pinning messages is available in both group chats and one-on-one conversations.

According to specialized website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has imposed a time limit for pinned messages. Users can choose to have the message pinned for 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days, and it can be disabled at any time. These features are currently only available to a limited group of beta testers, but will be rolled out to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

While the addition of the pinning feature makes WhatsApp more practical, some users have voiced concerns about the overwhelming amount of messages and groups within the application. Nevertheless, this new feature will undoubtedly improve the overall user experience and make it easier to find important information in conversations.

