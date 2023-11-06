New Feature in WhatsApp Generates Stickers Based on Text Descriptions

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp recently introduced an innovative feature that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate stickers based on text descriptions. This development has been hailed as a creative way to enhance user experience and personalize conversations. However, recent reports from The Guardian have raised concerns about unusual search results related to certain keywords.

The Guardian’s investigation revealed that when users searched for terms such as “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestine,” the generated stickers included images of guns or boys holding firearms. This discrepancy was stark compared to searches for terms like “Israeli boy” or “Israel army,” which produced stickers depicting children playing and reading, without any images of weapons.

While variations in search results were observed depending on the user, the disparities between stickers generated from Palestinian-related searches and those from Israeli-related searches raised red flags. The Guardian cited an anonymous source who claimed that Meta employees had reported and escalated this issue internally.

In response to these concerns, a Meta spokesperson acknowledged the problem and stated that they were working to address it. They emphasized the inherent limitations of generative AI systems, acknowledging that inaccurate or inappropriate outputs can occur. Meta expressed a commitment to continuously improving these features in response to user feedback.

More recent observations Mashable indicated that search results have since shown a wider range of stickers when searching for terms like “Palestinian” or “Palestine.” The new results included images such as people holding flowers or displaying peace signs alongside words related to Palestine.

However, discrepancies still persist. For instance, searching for “Palestinian army” can generate a sticker of a person holding a gun in uniform, while searches for “Israeli army” typically show individuals in uniform or driving a military vehicle. Notably, the AI system does not generate AI stickers when searching for the term “Hamas.”

It is essential to highlight that these inconsistencies raise concerns about potential bias within AI systems. Meta’s issues with pro-Palestinian content and accusations of shadowbanning have only added to the growing scrutiny surrounding AI’s impact on discussions related to Israel and Palestine. Similar concerns have emerged regarding other AI systems, including Google Bard and ChatGPT.

As technology continues to evolve, addressing the challenges of bias and ensuring fair representation in AI-generated content remains an important task. Industry leaders must prioritize taking proactive measures to rectify these issues and establish trust among users.

