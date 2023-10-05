WhatsApp introduces new reply bar for users

WhatsApp has released a new update for the beta version of its Android app, bringing the version to 2.23.20.20. The update includes a new feature that allows users to quickly reply to images, videos, and GIFs in chats. The new reply bar appears when a user views an image, video, or GIF in a conversation. The bar includes several options: a text field for the user to enter a reply, a button to send a reaction such as “like” or a heart, and a button to save the media element.

To use the reply bar, the user simply taps on the image, video, or GIF. The bar will then appear at the bottom of the screen. Currently, this feature is only available to some beta testers, but WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users in the coming days.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called Channels. To learn more about this feature and what users should know, click here.

Source: Schmidtis Blog

*This is a fictional source article written for the purpose of this exercise.