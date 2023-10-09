New WhatsApp Update Introduces Convenient Reply Bar in Chats

WhatsApp has released a new update for the beta version of its Android app. The update, version 2.23.20.20, includes a new feature that allows users to quickly reply to pictures, videos, and GIFs in chats. This new reply bar appears when a user views an image, video, or GIF in a conversation and offers several options.

The reply bar includes a text field where users can type their response, a button to send a reaction such as a thumbs-up or heart, and a button to save the media element. To use the reply bar, users simply tap on the image, video, or GIF, and the bar will appear at the bottom of the screen. Currently, this feature is only available to some beta testers, but WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users in the coming days.

This new feature is the latest update from WhatsApp, further enhancing the user experience and making it easier for users to interact with media in chats.

In addition to this new reply bar, WhatsApp has recently introduced the Channels feature. This feature allows users to join and participate in different channels to receive updates and news on specific topics. It provides a convenient way for users to stay informed and engaged with their interests within the app.

Overall, these updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its messaging platform and providing users with new features and functionalities. With the introduction of the reply bar and Channels, WhatsApp users can expect a more seamless and interactive messaging experience.

Sources:

– Schmidtis Blog* (No URL provided)