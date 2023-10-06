WhatsApp Introduces New Reply Bar for Media

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app beta version that introduces a new feature allowing users to quickly reply to images, videos, and GIFs in chats. The update brings the app to version 2.23.20.20.

The new reply bar appears when a user views an image, video, or GIF in a conversation. The bar includes several options: a text field for the user to enter a reply, a button to send a reaction such as a “like” or a heart, and a button to save the media element.

To use the reply bar, the user simply needs to tap on the image, video, or GIF. The bar will then appear at the bottom of the screen. Currently, this feature is only available to some beta testers, but WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users in the coming days.

This new feature provides users with a convenient way to respond to media shared in chats without having to navigate to a separate messaging screen. It streamlines the conversation process and enhances the user experience.

In addition to the reply bar, WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called Channels. This feature allows users to join channels and receive updates or information from businesses and organizations directly through the app.

Overall, these updates highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to improving its messaging platform and providing users with new and convenient features.