WhatsApp Introduces Passwordless Passkey Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a new security feature that allows Android users to log in to their accounts using facial recognition or fingerprint scanning instead of a password. This passwordless passkey feature aims to enhance security and convenience for users.

The passkey feature, already tested in WhatsApp’s beta channel, is now available to all Android users. It allows users to unlock and access their accounts using their device’s face, fingerprint, or PIN security. This move follows Google’s recent introduction of passkeys as a more secure alternative to traditional passwords.

By implementing passkeys, WhatsApp takes a step towards eliminating the need to remember and potentially compromise passwords. While this feature does not make users completely immune to all digital threats, it simplifies access to accounts and adds an extra layer of security. This improvement benefits users who already practice good password habits as well as those who might have weak passwords.

Passkeys use the device’s built-in authentication methods, such as Face ID on iPhones, fingerprint sensors on Android phones, or Windows Hello on PCs. When creating a passkey, two different keys are generated: one stored the website or service where the account is registered, and a private key stored on the user’s device for identity verification.

In case of a broken or lost device, passkeys can be accessed across multiple devices, and many services that support passkeys also provide reauthentication options through phone numbers, email addresses, or hardware security keys. Apple’s and Google’s password vaults already support passkeys, as do popular password managers like 1Password and Dashlane.

Overall, the introduction of the passwordless passkey feature WhatsApp provides users with a more secure and convenient way to access their accounts. Although iOS compatibility and other questions are yet to be confirmed, this development showcases the company’s commitment to enhancing user security.

Sources:

– Definitions: WebAuthn – Tech specification for authentication on the web

– 1Password’s online directory of services that support passkeys