Messenger Tricks: How to Read Deleted Messages on Whatsapp

Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to retrieve deleted messages on Whatsapp? Well, the truth is that even though messages may seem gone forever, there are actually tricks to read them again.

Once something is on the internet, it’s hard to fully erase it. This also holds true for private Whatsapp messages. Although messages can be deleted, they can still be recovered using certain methods.

One method is to use Android apps like “Notification History Log” that log incoming notifications and store them in the app’s log file. This way, even if a message has been deleted from the chat, it can still be accessed through the app’s log file.

However, please note that this app has limitations. It can only retrieve messages that were received after the installation of the app, and it only captures messages that have a corresponding notification. If a sender or a group is muted, the app won’t capture their messages.

On some Android smartphones, like the Google Pixel 8, there is a built-in feature called “Notification History” or “Notification Log” that allows users to view past notifications without the need for a third-party app. This feature can be accessed through the phone’s settings.

For iPhone users, unfortunately, there is no dedicated app for retrieving deleted Whatsapp messages. However, with quick reflexes, users can take a screenshot of the lock screen to capture the message before it is deleted.

In addition to these methods, Whatsapp backups also store messages that have been deleted. However, the messages can only be recovered if a backup was created between the time the message was received and the time it was deleted. These backups can be configured in the Whatsapp settings under “Chats” and “Chat Backup.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I read deleted messages on Whatsapp? Yes, there are methods to recover deleted messages on Whatsapp, such as using Android apps like “Notification History Log” or accessing the built-in “Notification Log” feature on certain Android smartphones. Can I retrieve deleted messages on iPhone? Unfortunately, there is no dedicated app for retrieving deleted Whatsapp messages on iPhone. However, users can take a screenshot of the lock screen to capture the message before it is deleted. Can Whatsapp backups store deleted messages? Yes, Whatsapp backups can store messages that have been deleted. However, the messages can only be recovered if a backup was created between the time the message was received and the time it was deleted.

While it may require some effort, reading deleted messages on Whatsapp is indeed possible. Whether you rely on Android apps, smartphone settings, or backups, these methods offer a glimpse into what was once thought to be lost forever.