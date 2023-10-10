WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code for Locked Chats

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will allow users to create a secret code for accessing their locked chats. This third option, in addition to using a password or biometric data, will enable users to locate and access blocked conversations using a customized code. The secret code function will also be compatible with secondary devices linked to the user’s WhatsApp account.

In May, the instant messaging service introduced the “chat lock” feature, which allows users to protect selected conversations with a password or biometrics such as facial recognition or fingerprint. The latest addition to this privacy feature is the secret code, which can be created using a word or an emoji.

Users will be able to use the secret code to search for blocked conversations from the search bar or access them from secondary devices that are linked to their WhatsApp account. To activate the feature, users can go to the chat information section and enable the chat lock, which will then move the conversation to a dedicated folder. It’s important to note that this should not be confused with the option to block contact, which prevents communication with a specific individual.

The introduction of the secret code for locked chats provides users with an extra layer of security and privacy for their conversations. It allows for more customization and flexibility in keeping sensitive information secure within the app. This feature is expected to be welcomed WhatsApp users who value their privacy and want to have control over who can access their conversations.

