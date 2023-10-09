WhatsApp Adds Secret Code to Unlock Blocked Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is introducing a new feature that allows users to create a secret code to unlock blocked chats. This third option for chat protection will also be compatible with secondary devices linked to a user’s account. Previously, users could protect selected conversations with a password or biometric data like fingerprint or facial recognition.

In May, WhatsApp introduced the “chat lock” function, which allowed users to protect their conversations with a password or biometrics. However, the company hinted at additional privacy features to come, such as the ability to lock chats on linked devices and create a custom password separate from the one used on the phone. The latest addition to chat lock is the secret code, as discovered the specialized website Wabetainfo in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v 2.23.21.9).

With the secret code, users can create a unique word or emoji that will enable them to search for blocked conversations from the search bar or access them on a secondary device linked to their WhatsApp account. When the “chat lock” feature is activated, the conversation is moved to a dedicated folder, separate from the regular chat list.

It is important to note that the new secret code feature is not the same as blocking a contact, which prevents communication with that person. The secret code is specifically designed to protect and unlock individual chats.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy adding new security features to its platform. With the introduction of the secret code for blocked chats, users can enjoy an additional layer of protection for their private conversations.

