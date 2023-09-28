WhatsApp Introduces New Design and Features for Android Beta

WhatsApp has implemented new changes in the user interface design for the beta version of its Android app. The update includes a modernized look with a new predominant green color theme, redesigned icons, and chat filters.

The messaging platform continues to work on developing a new interface for Android to enhance user experience. One of the updates includes a change in the position of the navigation bar, which was tested with a select group of users in May.

According to WaBetaInfo, the latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android (version 2.23.20.10) reveals new interface features. The app now incorporates a new green color theme, both in light and dark modes. The floating chat bubble icon has also been redesigned, now appearing in a more square format instead of a circle.

WhatsApp plans to remove the green color from the top of the screen, both on the main screen and within chats. In the light mode, this space will be left in white. As for the dark mode, a darker shade of green has been used for message bubbles in chats.

In addition to these changes, WhatsApp will also introduce a filtering option for conversations. Users will be able to filter between all chats, unread chats, contacts, or groups. These filters will appear as bubble-shaped icons at the top of the screen. This feature was first identified in the Android beta update 2.23.14.17.

Furthermore, new redesigned icons will be introduced in the app’s settings menu and chat information screen. These icons will replace the existing ones and are similar to the ones announced in the iOS beta update 23.19.1.74 in September.

It is important to note that these interface improvements, including the new icons and colors, are currently in development and only accessible to users who have the latest Android beta update.

Sources: WaBetaInfo