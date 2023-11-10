WhatsApp Testing Improved Feature for Finding Messages Date

In its ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and keep up with rivals like Telegram, WhatsApp is working on improving its ‘Search Messages Date’ feature for its Android beta version – a feature that was previously only available on iOS. This is excellent news for WhatsApp users who have been eagerly waiting for this functionality.

The discovery was made WABetaInfo, a highly reliable source for WhatsApp updates, in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (specifically version 2.23.24.16), which is already available on Google Play. It is important to note that this feature is currently in the development stage and not yet available to all testers using the app.

A Highly Anticipated Enhancement in WhatsApp

The introduction of the ‘Search Messages Date’ feature aims to streamline the process of finding specific messages within a conversation, providing users with a more efficient and organized way to navigate their chat history. WABetaInfo has provided a preview of the feature along with a screenshot, demonstrating how it is expected to work.

Based on the image provided, a new calendar icon will appear in the search bar at the top of the screen within a chat thread when users access the search function. By using this icon, users will be able to access a search interface that allows them to select the desired date and filter messages effectively.

An Enhancement to Achieve Feature Parity Across Platforms

It is worth noting that the ‘Search Messages Date’ feature is already available in the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS. Recent updates have also extended this feature to certain beta testers using WhatsApp Web. For iOS users, accessing the feature involves going to a conversation thread, tapping on the chat header, selecting ‘Search,’ and locating the calendar icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

The versatility of this feature extends to both individual and group conversations on iOS, allowing users to navigate back to a specific date in time. However, it is worth mentioning that, until now, there is no ability to select a range of days when filtering messages in a WhatsApp conversation.

WhatsApp has been consistently testing and rolling out various features in recent months to refine its messaging platform. Some of the noteworthy additions include the ability to rewind and fast-forward videos, send text messages to unknown numbers, one-time voice messages, a revamped user interface, and a new reply bar. These updates demonstrate Meta’s commitment to staying at the forefront of user-friendly communication platforms.



FAQ

1. Is the ‘Search Messages Date’ feature available for all WhatsApp Android users?

No, the feature is currently in the development stage and only available for beta testers using the WhatsApp Android beta version.

2. How can iOS users access the ‘Search Messages Date’ feature?

iOS users can access the feature going to a conversation thread, tapping on the chat header, selecting ‘Search,’ and locating the calendar icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Can users filter messages within a specific date range in a WhatsApp conversation?

Until now, there is no ability to select a range of days when filtering messages in a WhatsApp conversation. Users can only filter messages based on a specific date.