Cuban seamstress, Yamidely Cervantes, recently purchased a sewing machine for the first time in years, thanks to her husband’s decision to join the Russian army in Ukraine. Cervantes received a significant signing bonus of 200,000 roubles ($2,040) from her husband, which is over 100 times the average monthly salary in Cuba. The struggling economy in Cuba has hit small communities like La Federal particularly hard, where one in four residents is unemployed.

The trend of young Cuban men traveling to Russia to work for the military has been on the rise. Reuters has traced the stories of several men who have joined the Russian military, shedding light on how Cubans are enlisting to support Moscow’s war efforts. While most of the men signed up for non-fighting roles such as construction and logistics, some have joined to fight directly in the war.

The recruitment of Cubans into the Russian military began shortly after President Vladimir Putin’s decree in May, which allowed foreigners who enlisted with the military on year-long contracts to receive Russian citizenship. Word quickly spread via social media, with a woman named Dayana acting as the main contact for recruits.

The Cuban government, Russian government, and alleged human-trafficking rings involved in recruiting Cubans have not responded to queries about this matter. The situation has garnered the attention of the United States, with the State Department expressing concern over the potential exploitation of young Cubans.

The recruitment of Cuban seamstresses, like Yamidely Cervantes, and other young men into the Russian war effort highlights the desperation caused the struggling Cuban economy. It raises questions about the motivations and risks involved for those who choose to participate. However, with limited information available, the full extent of the situation and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

