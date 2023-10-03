Cubans Recruited to Fight in Russia’s War Machine

A recent investigation Reuters sheds light on the recruitment of Cubans to join the Russian military and fight in the war in Ukraine. The article highlights the desperate economic situation in Cuba, where individuals are seeking opportunities abroad to make a significant income to support their families. The recruits, mostly men, are leaving their homes and jobs to fight in the war, enticed promises of high pay and financial benefits.

In the town of La Federal, where unemployment is high and poverty is widespread, many have chosen to risk their lives and join the Russian military. The recruits receive signing-on bonuses of up to $2,040, a significant sum in a country where the average monthly salary is only $174. In addition to the signing-on bonuses, the recruits are also promised citizenship for themselves and their families, should they choose to continue their service beyond the initial contract.

The recruitment process begins with social media outreach, with recruiters posing as a Cuban woman named “Dayana.” Through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Dayana contacts potential recruits and offers them the opportunity to join the Russian military. Many young men in and around Havana have taken up this offer, leaving their homes and families for the chance at a better life.

The Cuban government has not responded to queries about the recruitment of its citizens for the Russian military. The Ukrainian embassy in Havana has reached out to the Cuban authorities regarding this matter. The United States is closely monitoring the situation and is deeply concerned about reports of young Cubans being deceived and recruited to fight for Russia.

