Many unemployed Cubans are willingly joining the Russian military in Ukraine as a means of financial relief, according to a Reuters investigation. The recruitment activity began shortly after a May decree that allowed Cubans to work for foreign militaries. Cuban seamstress Yamidely Cervantes shared her story, explaining that her husband left for Ukraine to fight for Russia and sent her a portion of his signing-on bonus, which was a significant amount of money in economically stricken Cuba.

La Federal, a small town on the outskirts of Havana, has been hit particularly hard unemployment, with one in four residents out of work. In recent months, several men have left the community for Russia, and others have sold their homes in anticipation of doing the same. The allure of joining the Russian military is driven necessity and the promise of financial stability in a country where the average monthly salary is barely enough to survive.

Reuters traced the stories of these recruits and found that they had been lured through social media a recruiter named “Dayana.” Although some joined to fight in the war, others signed up for non-combat roles. The Cuban government has not responded to inquiries about these recruitment activities, and the Russian defense ministry and Kremlin have remained silent as well.

While the Havana government claims it is not involved in the war in Ukraine, news broke recently of a human-trafficking ring that allegedly lured Cubans to fight for Moscow. The identities of those involved and the status of any arrests have not been confirmed. The situation is being closely monitored the United States, who expressed concern for the young Cubans who may have been deceived into joining the military.

Overall, this investigation sheds light on the desperate circumstances that are driving Cubans to take such extreme measures for financial relief. The Cuban government’s lack of response suggests a level of complicity, and further investigation is necessary to understand the full extent of this recruitment activity.

