Cubans Recruited to Fight for the Russian Military in Ukraine

Cuban seamstress Yamidely Cervantes has experienced a windfall of money after her husband, Enrique Gonzalez, left their home in La Federal to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine. According to Cervantes, Gonzalez wired her part of his signing-on bonus of 200,000 roubles, an amount that is more than 100 times the average monthly state salary in Cuba. The small town of La Federal is a community where one in four residents are unemployed.

Since June, at least three men from La Federal have left for Russia, and another has sold his home in anticipation of going. Reuters has traced the stories of these men and others who have been recruited from around Havana, providing the most detailed picture yet of how Cubans are joining the Russian military. The recruits volunteered after being contacted a recruiter named “Dayana” on social media.

Gonzalez, speaking from a Russian military base, stated that he was one of 119 Cubans training there. He confirmed that the Cubans were being trained to fight in the war in Ukraine, though it was still unclear where they would be sent. Reuters was unable to contact any of the other men who joined the military, but confirmed that some are now in Crimea.

The Cuban recruitment activity began after a May decree issued Vladimir Putin that allowed foreigners who enlisted with the Russian military on year-long contracts to receive Russian citizenship. This news spread quickly through social media, and many young men in the area decided to join up. It is unclear whether the Cuban government is aware of or condones this recruitment activity.

