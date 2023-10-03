Cubans are flocking to join the Russian army, seeking better economic opportunities and a chance to support Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine. Many of these recruits come from economically disadvantaged areas in and around Havana, where unemployment rates are high. The lure of higher wages and signing bonuses that far exceed the average monthly salary in Cuba has motivated Cubans to leave everything behind and travel to Russia.

The recruitment process involves social media outreach, with a woman named “Dayana” being a key contact. She connects potential recruits with the necessary information and helps them with travel arrangements. Over two dozen men from La Federal, a small town outside Havana, have already joined the military, with more expressing interest.

Despite the Cuban government’s claim that they are not involved in the war in Ukraine, the recruitment of Cubans for the Russian army has raised concerns. The Russian and Cuban governments have not responded to inquiries about the matter. Ukrainian and American officials have expressed concern over the alleged deception and exploitation of young Cubans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree in May that allows foreigners who join the military on year-long contracts to receive Russian citizenship expediently. This decree may have played a role in the increased recruitment efforts in Cuba.

The motivations behind the Cuban recruitment for the Russian army are multifaceted. While economic necessity is a driving factor, some recruits also express a desire to support Moscow’s war efforts. However, the situation raises questions about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and the implications for international relations.

