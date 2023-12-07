WhatsApp Testing HD Image and Video Sharing Feature in Status Updates

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will enhance the quality of image and video sharing in its status updates. The popular instant messaging platform previously rolled out support for HD photos and videos in August but it seems they are now taking steps to further improve this functionality. According to reports, the upcoming feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.26.3, which is available through the Google Play Beta program.

The new feature will allow users to upload high-quality photos and videos to their status updates. This is a significant improvement as the current version of WhatsApp only supports compressed photos and videos, which puts it at a disadvantage compared to competitors like iMessage and Telegram. The update is expected to be rolled out gradually through the Google Play Beta program, starting with version 2.23.26.3 for Android.

A preview of the HD status feature has also been shared, showcasing its accessibility through the drawing editor. However, the feature is not yet available for testers and is expected to be introduced in a future beta version of the app.

This proposed HD status feature comes alongside other significant updates being developed WhatsApp. It has been reported that the company is working on a feature that will allow iPhone users to share audio while sharing their screen during video calls. This will provide the ability to listen to video and music audio simultaneously when someone shares their screen in video calls. Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on an optional feature that will enable users to share their WhatsApp statuses directly to Instagram.

Overall, these advancements aim to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp and keep it competitive with other messaging platforms. With HD image and video sharing in status updates, WhatsApp users will have more creative freedom and better quality when sharing their moments.