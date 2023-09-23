WhatsApp to End Support for Certain Android Smartphones

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has announced that it will no longer provide support for certain Android smartphones after October 24. This means that users with older devices may need to consider upgrading to newer models.

Currently, WhatsApp supports Android operating systems 4.1 or later. However, starting from October 24, 2023, the messaging app will only be supported on Android versions 5.0 or later. If your Android device is running on an older version, you will need to update to Android 5.0 or a newer version in order to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp allows users to communicate with each other sending and receiving text, photo, and video messages. With over 1 billion monthly active users worldwide, the app is available on various devices including smartphones, tablets, computers, and some smart TVs.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp has also recently ended support for iPhones using iOS 10 and 11 on October 24, 2022. This means that users with iPhones running on these older operating systems will no longer be able to use the app. To continue using WhatsApp on an iPhone, the device must be running on iOS 12 or a more recent version. Users will need to update their iPhone’s operating system to iOS 12 or newer to ensure app compatibility.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is making updates to its supported operating systems for both Android and iOS devices. Users with older smartphones and iPhones may need to upgrade their devices or update their operating systems to continue using the messaging app.