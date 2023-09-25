WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Phones Running Android OS 4.0 or Below

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has announced that it will no longer support devices running on Android OS 4.0 or below. This means that if your smartphone is one of the oldest and least used models, it’s time to update your device.

WhatsApp has specified eligibility criteria for devices to receive support. Android phones with OS 4.1 and above, iPhones with iOS 12 and later, and phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, are still supported.

To check the Android OS version of your phone, navigate to the Phone Settings, then select About phone and Software information. If your smartphone is running on Android 4.0 or below, WhatsApp will no longer be supported after October.

For iOS users, you can check the version going to the general settings and selecting About. WhatsApp will send a notification in advance if your device’s operating system will no longer be supported. The company emphasizes the importance of upgrading your device and will send reminders to do so.

Some popular devices that will lose WhatsApp support include HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2, and more.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature called Channels in India. This feature allows one-way broadcasting, enabling popular figures like PM Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and others to share updates with their followers.

In conclusion, if you have an older phone running on Android OS 4.0 or below, it’s time to update your device as WhatsApp will no longer support it. Stay updated with the latest features and improvements ensuring your smartphone meets the eligibility criteria for WhatsApp support.

Definitions:

– Android OS: The operating system developed Google for mobile devices.

– iOS: The operating system developed Apple for iPhones and other Apple devices.

– KaiOS: A mobile operating system based on Linux that is used on feature phones.

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging platform used for text messaging, voice calls, and video calls.

