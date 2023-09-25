WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Android Phones: Check If Your Device is Affected

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support older Android smartphones running version 4.1 or earlier of the Android operating system. This means that users with these devices will no longer receive app updates and will soon be unable to use the instant messaging app on their smartphones.

WhatsApp regularly updates its platforms to improve user experience, privacy, and security. However, with new updates for newer operating systems, the company is also removing support for older or obsolete operating systems to focus on developing new technologies.

In a recent announcement, WhatsApp stated that it will stop supporting smartphones running Android OS version 4.1 and earlier after October 24. The decision was made based on the fact that these devices are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. They may also lack the latest security updates or the functionality required to run WhatsApp.

Here is a list of some famous smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older:

– Nexus 7 (upgradable to Android 4.2)

– Samsung Galaxy Note 2

– HTC One

– Sony Xperia Z

– LG Optimus G Pro

– Samsung Galaxy S2

– Samsung Galaxy Nexus

– HTC Sensation

– Motorola Droid Razr

– Sony Xperia S2

– Motorola Xoom

– Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

– Asus Eee Pad Transformer

– Acer Iconia Tab A500

– Samsung Galaxy S

– HTC Desire HD

– LG Optimus 2X

– Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc

Most of the phones on this list are older models that are no longer widely used. However, if you still own one of these phones, it is advisable to consider upgrading to a newer device. This is because WhatsApp and many other applications have stopped supporting obsolete operating systems, leaving your phone vulnerable to cyber threats without new security updates.

To check if your smartphone is running Android OS version 4.1 or earlier, go to Settings > About phone > Software information. Your Android version will appear in the Version category.

On the other hand, if your device is not affected, here is a list of devices that will continue to support WhatsApp after October 24:

– Android operating system version 5.0 and later

– iPhone with iOS 12 and later

– KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Please note that WhatsApp requires users to have a phone number to receive SMS or calls for account verification. The platform does not allow users to create new accounts on devices with only Wi-Fi access.

Upgrade your device to ensure continued access to WhatsApp and other applications that rely on up-to-date operating systems.

Sources:

– WhatsApp FAQ