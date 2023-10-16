WhatsApp to End Support for Older Android and iOS Smartphones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is set to end support for a number of Android and iOS smartphones starting October 24. This move is a result of the platform’s regular updates and the need to keep up with new features and interface changes.

According to the official website, WhatsApp will no longer support Android smartphones running Android OS 5.0 or below. It is important for users whose devices are running on these older software versions to update their devices in order to continue using WhatsApp.

The current eligibility criteria for WhatsApp-compatible devices are as follows: Android phones with OS 5.1 and above, iPhones with iOS 12 and later, and phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

To check if WhatsApp will stop working on your Android smartphone, you can go to the Phone Settings, select “About phone,” and then “Software information.” If your device is running on Android 5.0 or below, WhatsApp will no longer be supported from October 24.

For iOS users, you can check your iOS version going to the general settings and selecting the “About” option. This will display the current iOS version running on your iPhone.

Before ending support on a device, WhatsApp will send a notification to users, informing them of the upcoming change and advising them to update their operating systems if possible.

In addition to the support changes, WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature that allows users to create their own customized stickers using artificial intelligence. This feature enables users to personalize their chats and express themselves in a more unique way.

To create customized stickers, users can open a WhatsApp chat, tap on the smiley icon, and then select the stickers option. From there, they can choose to create their own stickers following a series of steps provided the app.

It is advisable for WhatsApp users to keep their devices updated and make sure they meet the platform’s compatibility criteria in order to continue enjoying its features and functionality.

