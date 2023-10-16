WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Smartphones

From October 24 onwards, WhatsApp will cease to function on several smartphones that are operating on older versions of their respective operating systems. This will affect devices from popular brands such as Samsung, Google, Sony, LG, and others. WhatsApp regularly updates its list of compatible devices and operating systems to ensure a seamless user experience. In this update, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on Android 4.1 or older operating systems.

Users who continue to run these outdated phones will no longer be able to use the WhatsApp application or access the latest version. Additionally, the older version of WhatsApp will lack the latest features and become more vulnerable to security breaches due to the lack of safety updates.

WhatsApp aims to inform its users well in advance regarding the discontinuation of support for specific operating systems. Users are given multiple reminders and notifications within the application to upgrade their devices. When the designated date arrives, users have two options: either update their phone to a supported version (if available) or switch to a new phone that runs on Android 5.0 or above.

It is important to note that this change only affects Android devices. On iOS, WhatsApp will continue to work on iPhones running iOS 12 or newer. On KaiOS, users must ensure they are using version 2.5.2 or above to continue using the messaging app.

Overall, WhatsApp’s decision to stop supporting older smartphones is aimed at maintaining a secure and efficient user experience. Users are encouraged to upgrade their devices or switch to newer models to ensure uninterrupted access to the messaging application and its latest features.

