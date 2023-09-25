WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Android Versions: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older. This move is part of WhatsApp’s effort to prioritize newer operating systems and technologies. The company regularly updates its platforms to improve user experience, privacy, and security.

In a recent announcement, WhatsApp explained its decision, stating, “To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

The list of smartphones affected this change includes Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, and many others. Most of these phones are outdated models that are no longer widely used. However, if you still own one of these devices, it is recommended that you upgrade to a newer phone. Not only WhatsApp but many other apps also stop their support for outdated operating systems, leaving your phone vulnerable to cyber threats without regular security updates.

WhatsApp will notify users in advance and remind them multiple times to upgrade their devices. After October 24, if your smartphone is running on Android OS version 4.1 or older, WhatsApp will no longer work on it. You will not be able to send or receive messages, make or receive calls, or use any other WhatsApp features.

For those uncertain about their Android version, follow these steps to check: Go to Settings > About phone > Software information. Your Android version will be listed under the Version category.

It is important to note that WhatsApp will continue to support devices running Android OS version 5.0 and newer, iPhones running iOS 12 and newer, and KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Remember, WhatsApp also requires users to have a phone number that can receive SMS or calls for account verification. The platform does not allow the creation of new accounts on devices that only have Wi-Fi access.

Stay up to date with the latest technology updates to ensure a smooth and secure user experience.

