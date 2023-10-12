WhatsApp Introduces Group Chat Events Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly developing a new feature called Group Chat Events. This feature aims to assist users in planning and coordinating discussions within group chats, reducing the risk of missed or late calls. Currently, the feature is being tested Android beta testers and can be accessed in version 2.23.21.12 of the app.

According to reports, users will find a new action in the chat share menu that includes an events shortcut. This allows users to create events with specific names and choose when they want to be notified within the conversation. Group Chat Events can be useful for organizing various activities within group chats or keeping personal reminders organized. It’s important to note that these message events will be end-to-end encrypted.

Once an event is created, it will be automatically added to the conversation. However, everyone in the group will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version in order to see and accept the new group invite event. Users can include important details such as the event name, date, time, and location within a group chat.

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that it will be discontinuing support for select Android and iPhone devices starting October 24, 2023. The decision to stop supporting older smartphone models is aimed at focusing their resources on supporting the latest operating systems. Users will be notified and reminded to upgrade their devices if their operating system is no longer supported.

Overall, the introduction of the Group Chat Events feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the user experience providing tools for better coordination and planning within group chats.

