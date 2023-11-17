New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Access AI-Powered Chats with Ease

WhatsApp continues to innovate and improve its messaging app with the introduction of a new feature that provides users with a shortcut to access AI-powered chats directly from the Chats tab. This latest update aims to enhance user convenience and streamline the process of initiating specialized conversations.

According to a recent online report WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available exclusively to WhatsApp beta testers on Android. To access this feature, beta testers need to upgrade to version 2.23.24.26 of the app. Once upgraded, users will notice a new button placed in the Chats tab, conveniently located above the icon to start a new chat. This button allows users to quickly access AI-powered chats, saving them time and effort.

AI-powered chats were initially unveiled Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who introduced the feature to a select group of users in September. These chats are designed to assist individuals with their daily tasks providing valuable advice and suggestions.

The addition of a dedicated shortcut for AI-powered chats directly in the Chats tab ensures that users are aware of this valuable feature and encourages them to incorporate AI-assisted interactions into their regular use of the messaging app.

While the specific date for a broader release of AI-powered chats is yet to be determined, WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative features is evident. This latest update demonstrates the company’s focus on convenience and efficiency, providing users with a seamless way to access AI-powered assistance.

Overall, the introduction of this feature is expected to greatly benefit WhatsApp users, allowing them to effortlessly access AI-powered chats for personalized and insightful conversations.

