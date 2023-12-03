WhatsApp Introduces Username Search Feature to Enhance User Privacy and Connectivity

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to enhance user privacy and connectivity with the introduction of a new search bar feature. This functionality will allow users to search for others using their usernames, eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers. The upcoming update aims to streamline the process of connecting with friends and contacts while providing a level of anonymity for those who value their privacy.

The configuration of a username is optional, giving users the flexibility to decide whether they want to take advantage of this new functionality. This feature will be particularly beneficial for individuals who prioritize privacy and wish to have more control over their personal information.

Users will have complete control over their usernames and can add, remove, or change them at any time. This flexibility ensures that users can tailor their privacy settings to align with their preferences and needs.

Although the username search capability is still in development, it is anticipated to be rolled out in a future update of the WhatsApp application. The company has not yet specified whether the feature will be made available for both Android and iOS users.

In addition to the upcoming username search feature, WhatsApp recently introduced a secret code feature as an extra layer of privacy for locked chats. With this feature, users can set a unique password, separate from their phone unlock code, to ensure that their most private conversations only appear when the secret code is entered.

With these new features, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and connectivity, offering users more control over their personal information and enhancing the overall messaging experience.

