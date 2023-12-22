WhatsApp Explores New Screen-Sharing Features for Synchronized Media Experience

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, continues to innovate introducing new features to enhance user experience. The company, known for its commitment to improving functionality and fun, is currently testing a screen-sharing feature that allows friends to enjoy music and watch videos together.

Initially spotted in the beta version (2.23.26.18) of WhatsApp for Android, the screen-sharing feature has caught the attention of users. Previously available on iOS devices, the capability is now being tested for Android smartphones and tablets. With this new feature, all participants in a video call can share their screens, enabling synchronized audio playback and video viewing.

While Android already has a screen-sharing option, it only displays the visuals without sharing audio. The addition of audio sharing offers exciting possibilities. For instance, users can share what is on their screens while playing audio simultaneously. Additionally, this feature allows friends to watch videos together, creating a virtual movie-watching experience.

It is important to note that the screen-sharing feature is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be released for Android and iOS smartphones in the coming year. However, it remains unclear whether streaming platforms such as Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video will support this feature due to content protection policies.

WhatsApp has been making strides in improving its platform introducing features like higher-quality image and video sharing, enhanced media capabilities for status updates, self-destructing video messages, and the introduction of an AI-powered chatbot. Although some of these features are still in beta testing and not widely available, they demonstrate the company’s commitment to constant improvement.

