WhatsApp to Introduce Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats, Enhancing Privacy

WhatsApp is set to release a new feature that will enhance the privacy of locked chats allowing users to configure a secret code. This update follows Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement on the Meta Channel, stating that users will soon be able to lock their conversations in a protected folder. The secret code feature will further safeguard private messages, even if someone gains access to the user’s phone.

When the update is released, locked conversations will be listed separately and can only be accessed through the phone’s PIN or biometric authentication. WhatsApp’s latest beta for Android 2.23.21.8 update hints at additional ways to open the protected chat section introducing the secret code feature.

While the exact release date for this update is unknown, WhatsApp had previously mentioned working on a custom password feature for locked chats in a blog post. This suggests that the development of the secret access code feature is actively underway.

By allowing users to set a custom password for their protected chat folder, WhatsApp grants users greater control and privacy over their locked conversations. This separation of privacy for protected chats from the overall phone security means that even if someone gains access to the device’s password, they will not automatically have access to the protected chats in the folder.

The introduction of the secret code feature aims to address concerns about the privacy and security of WhatsApp chats. This development aligns with WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its privacy options for users.

Sources:

– The Sun Online