WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp is taking further steps to enhance the privacy of user conversations with the introduction of disappearing voice messages. The messaging platform announced on December 7 that it will be rolling out this new feature globally in the coming days.

Similar to the existing “view once” feature for photos and videos, the disappearing voice messages will only be playable once before they disappear. These messages will be marked with a “one-time” icon, indicating to the listener that they can only listen to it once. Users will not be able to forward, save, star, or share these voice messages.

The added privacy feature will be beneficial in various scenarios, such as reading out credit card details to a friend or sharing sensitive information over voice messages while planning a surprise. WhatsApp assures users that these voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption default.

WhatsApp has been actively implementing new features to further strengthen user privacy and security. In May, they introduced the Chat Lock feature to allow users to password-protect specific private conversations. Additionally, a secret code was introduced in November to further safeguard sensitive conversations. Users can set their locked chats to only appear when the secret code is entered, ensuring that no one else unintentionally discovers these messages.

To enhance security, WhatsApp has also introduced automated security codes, device verification, and additional checks when transferring accounts to another device. For added protection, when users attempt to move their WhatsApp accounts to a new device, the Account Protect feature will prompt them on the old device to verify the action, alerting them of any unauthorized attempts.

With the introduction of disappearing voice messages, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy, allowing individuals to communicate without concerns about their messages being stored or shared.