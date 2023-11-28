New Privacy Feature Coming to WhatsApp Desktop Apps

WhatsApp is gearing up to reintroduce its “View Once” feature for its web and desktop applications, as confirmed WhatsApp news portal WABetaInfo. This move comes after the company removed the ability to send and view “View Once” photos and videos from its web and desktop clients last year for privacy reasons.

Over the past few weeks, WhatsApp has been gradually rolling out the feature across multiple platforms, including its web client, as well as its Windows and MacOS apps. Screenshots posted WABetaInfo indicate that the feature is indeed making a comeback to WhatsApp’s desktop versions.

For those unfamiliar, View Once was initially introduced a couple of years ago to enable users to send ephemeral content. This means that photos and videos sent using the feature would disappear after being viewed the recipient. It is worth noting that, for added privacy, WhatsApp also released an update last year that prevented smartphones from taking screenshots of content meant to be viewed only once.

However, it remains uncertain whether the screenshot-blocking tool will also be introduced to the desktop apps. The report from WABetaInfo does not mention any details about this feature, leaving users in suspense.

Although WhatsApp has not made an official announcement regarding the reintroduction of the View Once feature, WABetaInfo suggests that it will be available to more users in the coming weeks. So keep an eye out for this exciting privacy-oriented update to enhance your messaging experience on WhatsApp’s desktop apps.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the “View Once” feature on WhatsApp?

The “View Once” feature on WhatsApp allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed the recipient. It was introduced as a way to send ephemeral content.

2. Why was the “View Once” feature removed from WhatsApp’s web and desktop clients?

WhatsApp removed the “View Once” feature from its web and desktop clients last year, presumably to enhance privacy. The decision aimed to provide users with more control over the lifespan of their sent media.

3. Will WhatsApp’s desktop apps feature screenshot-blocking for “View Once” content?

It is currently unclear whether the screenshot-blocking tool will be introduced to WhatsApp’s desktop apps along with the reintroduction of the “View Once” feature. No information has been provided regarding this potential addition. Stay tuned for further updates.