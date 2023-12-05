WhatsApp to Introduce Audio Support for Screen Sharing Feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is reportedly planning to enhance its screen-sharing feature adding support for audio. The discovery comes from a recent report Android Authority, which examined the code strings of the latest WhatsApp version (2.23.25.20) for Android.

With this upcoming feature, users will be able to share their screens while simultaneously sharing audio from their devices. This means you can now watch videos, listen to music, or even play games together with the person on the other end of the call. The addition of audio to screen sharing opens up possibilities for various activities such as giving presentations, troubleshooting, or hosting watch parties with friends.

While this new feature promises convenience and entertainment, it may face limitations when it comes to certain apps. Services like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video are expected to disable screen sharing due to content protection measures. However, offline videos can still be watched collaboratively.

Currently, the audio-supported screen sharing feature is not available in the beta version of the app. It is expected to undergo thorough testing before being rolled out gradually to Android users. The availability of this feature for iOS users is yet to be confirmed.

WhatsApp has been consistently adding new features to its platform in recent years, aiming to offer a comprehensive range of communication capabilities. The addition of audio to screen sharing aligns with the app’s mission to deliver versatile and engaging user experiences.

Stay tuned for further updates on WhatsApp’s audio-enabled screen sharing as the testing phase progresses.