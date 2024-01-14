WhatsApp Introduces Music Sharing Feature During Video Calls

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to share music audio while on a video call. This feature has been rolled out to some Android beta testers and is expected to be available to all users in the near future.

The new feature works enabling audio sharing when someone in the video call shares their screen. The audio played on their device will also be shared with the other participants in the call. In addition to group calls, this feature also works in individual calls, offering users a synchronized audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations.

Not only does this feature promote a sense of togetherness during group interactions, but it also adds an extra layer of intimacy to personal conversations. Users can now enjoy watching videos together, experimenting with shared audio during their video calls. This feature allows participants to synchronize their video playback experiences, creating virtual movie-watching or content-sharing sessions.

According to reports, this feature will gradually roll out to more users over the next few weeks, enhancing the overall user experience on WhatsApp.

In other news, WhatsApp is currently developing a feature that will allow users to search for others using their usernames. This upcoming update for the web client will enable users to enter a person’s username in the search bar to find and connect with them easily.

With these new features and updates, WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce functionalities that enhance communication and interaction among its users.