WhatsApp Introduces Original Quality Media Sharing and Secret Code Feature

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has released a new update for iOS users, enabling them to share photos and videos in their original quality. Unlike the app’s default compressed approaches, this feature allows users to easily send media files without compromising on their quality. The update, version 23.24.73, was accompanied an official changelog that mentioned the introduction of this new capability. WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, was the first to discover the feature.

Originally tested with a select group of users in November, the rollout of this feature is expected to take place over the next few weeks. To utilize this functionality, users will need to click the “+” icon in the chat, choose “Document,” and then select “Choose Photo or Video.” The maximum file size for media transfer using this method has been set at 2GB.

In addition to the enhanced media sharing, WhatsApp has also launched a new secret code feature to bolster chat security on its platform. This feature allows users to set a unique password specifically for accessing their locked chats. By differentiating this password from their phone unlock code, users can add an extra layer of privacy. When this feature is enabled, locked chats will only be accessible when the secret code is entered into the search bar.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, expressed his excitement about the secret code feature on his WhatsApp Channel, stating, “Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can unintentionally discover your most private conversations.”

These latest updates from WhatsApp aim to provide users with improved functionality and enhanced privacy measures. With the ability to share media in original quality and the added security of secret codes, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user experience and privacy.