WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Preserve Original Media Quality

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature on iOS that allows users to send photos and videos as documents, preserving their original quality. This comes as a part of WhatsApp’s 23.24.73 update on iOS, and it offers an alternative to the compressed approaches that the messaging app typically uses.

Previously, a small group of users had been testing this feature since November, but now it is being rolled out to all iOS users. According to the official changelog, the feature will gradually become available to users over the coming weeks. To access it, users can tap the “+” symbol in a chat, select “Document,” and then choose “Photo or Video.” There is a 2GB limit for files sent using this feature.

When media files are sent as documents, they do not display a preview in the main chat interface. However, recipients can tap into the file to view the photos and videos within the WhatsApp app itself. This new feature provides users with a convenient way to share high-quality media without compromising on resolution.

WhatsApp has also been testing this feature for Android users since September. Although there is no official release date yet, it is expected that Android users will soon be able to enjoy the same functionality.

Previously, users had to manually change the file extension of photos and videos to send them in full resolution via WhatsApp. This new update eliminates the need for such workarounds, making it easier for users to share media files without losing quality.

