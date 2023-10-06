WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to set a secret code for their locked chats. Currently, locked conversations can only be accessed through a smartphone’s PIN or biometric authentication. However, with the secret code feature, users will have the ability to set a custom password for their protected chat folder, providing them with greater control over the confidentiality of their conversations.

The secret code feature is expected to enhance security separating the confidentiality of these conversations from the overall phone security. Even if someone manages to obtain the device password, they won’t automatically gain entry to the protected chat folder. This will provide users with added flexibility and security over their locked conversations.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing a pinned messages feature. This feature will allow users to pin important or frequently referenced messages to the top of their chat conversations. Users will have the flexibility to choose how long a message stays pinned, with options such as 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. They can also unpin a message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires.

These new features aim to provide WhatsApp users with greater control and convenience in managing their conversations. While the secret code feature enhances privacy and security, the pinned messages feature allows users to easily access important messages. Both updates are expected to be available in future updates of the Android app.

