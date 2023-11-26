WhatsApp to Introduce New Feature for Viewing Profiles During Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to view profile information directly within their conversations. This new feature will improve the overall user experience making it easier and more convenient to interact with profile information.

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.23.25.11, includes this feature, according to a report WABetaInfo. This update demonstrates WhatsApp’s responsiveness to user feedback and preferences, as many users have requested a similar feature in the past.

By displaying profile information within chats, users will have instant access to this information without having to navigate to the chat info screen. This will save time and make it easier to stay updated, especially when a user has recently made changes to their profile.

It’s worth noting that the visibility of profile information during chats will depend on the user’s privacy settings. This ensures that users have control over who can view their profile details.

This new feature is still in development and will be released in a future app update. WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly messaging experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I view profile information of contacts who are offline?



A: Yes, with the new feature, you will be able to view profile information of contacts even when they are offline.

Q: Will this feature be available on all devices?



A: Yes, once the feature is officially released, it will be available for both Android and iOS devices.

Q: Are there any privacy concerns with this new feature?



A: The visibility of profile information during chats will depend on the user’s privacy settings, ensuring that users have control over who can view their details.

Q: When will this feature be available?



A: WhatsApp is currently developing this feature, and it will be incorporated in a forthcoming app update. Stay tuned for announcements from WhatsApp regarding the release date.