WhatsApp Introduces Customisable Interface for Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, is revolutionizing its user interface with a new update. The latest version, 2.24.10.70, includes “a new interface for the app with new colors and icons,” allowing users to personalize their WhatsApp experience.

In response to user feedback, WhatsApp is taking customization to the next level. The previous update incorporated a modern green tint color, but not all users were satisfied with the change. Addressing these concerns, WhatsApp is developing new features that will allow users to choose their preferred colors for the app.

The forthcoming update will introduce a new section where users can select their main branding color from a range of five different options. This feature empowers users to experiment and find the perfect color that matches their preferences. By giving users control over the app’s appearance, WhatsApp aligns with the growing trend of user-centric design.

Customization is not just about aesthetics; it also enhances accessibility. Users with visual impairments or specific color preferences rooted in personal comfort will benefit from the ability to change the main branding color. This update will make the app more user-friendly and inclusive.

But the customizability doesn’t stop there. According to reports, WhatsApp has plans to introduce a feature through which users can change the color of their chat bubbles. This will allow individuals to inject their unique style into their digital conversations, further enhancing personal expression.

The feature is still under development, but users can look forward to its release in a future update. With WhatsApp’s commitment to bringing more customization options to its users, the messaging app is poised to provide a tailor-made experience for everyone, ensuring that each user feels right at home within the app.