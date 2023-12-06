WhatsApp Working on New Feature to Share Music Audio During Video Calls

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that would allow users to share music audio during video calls. The update, which is currently under development and not yet ready for beta testers, aims to enhance the audio-visual experience and create a more immersive virtual gathering.

Once this feature is enabled, users on a video call will be able to listen to video and music audio together when someone shares their screen. This means that when someone plays audio on their device, everyone on the call can enjoy it in real-time. However, it’s worth noting that this feature is not compatible with voice calls or video calls with video disabled.

According to WaBetaInfo, a trusted news source for WhatsApp updates, the ability to share video and music audio during a screen-sharing session adds a dynamic layer to video calls and makes virtual gatherings more interactive. It provides users with a sense of connection and allows them to enjoy a shared audio-visual experience with friends and family.

The feature is expected to be included in a future update of the app, but an exact release date has not been specified yet. As WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce new features, users can look forward to an even more engaging and interactive video calling experience in the near future.

