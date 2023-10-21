WhatsApp Developing Feature to Hide Locked Chats

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their locked chats. Currently, the entry point for accessing the list of locked chats is visible in the chat list, potentially revealing the existence of locked conversations. With the upcoming feature, users will have the option to eliminate this entry point and reveal the locked chats entering a secret code into the search bar.

This new feature is a significant advancement in user privacy, according to WhatsApp. It aims to provide users with more control over their locked conversations and ensure that they remain hidden from prying eyes. The ability to hide locked chats adds an extra layer of security for users who want to protect sensitive conversations.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp has also announced plans to roll out a password-less passkey feature for Android users. This feature eliminates the need for traditional two-factor SMS authentication and enhances both security and convenience. With passkeys, Android users can securely log back into their WhatsApp accounts using their face, fingerprint, or PIN.

While passkeys have been tested in WhatsApp’s beta channel, there is no information available yet regarding their inclusion for iPhone users. However, the company has stated that Android support for passkeys will be gradually introduced over the upcoming weeks and months.

Overall, these new developments WhatsApp demonstrate the company’s commitment to improving user privacy and security. By introducing features like hiding locked chats and password-less passkeys, WhatsApp aims to provide a safer and more convenient messaging experience for its users.

Definitions:

1. Locked chats – Conversations in WhatsApp that are protected a lock and require authentication to access.

2. Passkeys – A password-less authentication mechanism that allows users to log in using their face, fingerprint, or PIN.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– WhatsApp announcement on X (formerly Twitter)

Note: The source article contained additional unrelated information, which has been excluded from this summary.