WhatsApp Introduces “Protect IP Address in Calls” Feature for Enhanced Privacy and Security

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy through regular updates, and its latest security measure is the introduction of a new feature called “Protect IP address in calls.” This feature aims to add an extra layer of security to WhatsApp’s calling functionality, preventing malicious actors from accessing users’ location and eavesdropping on their calls.

The discovery of this new feature was first made WABetaInfo, a source known for uncovering upcoming updates and features for WhatsApp. Currently available in the latest beta versions for Android and iOS, this feature reroutes calls through WhatsApp servers to protect users’ IP addresses.

To enable this added security, users can access the new toggle under the “Advanced” section within the “Privacy” settings. WhatsApp assures users that with this feature enabled, all calls will be protected end-to-end encryption, meaning even WhatsApp itself will not have access to the content of users’ conversations.

While this feature greatly improves privacy, WhatsApp acknowledges that it may slightly impact call quality due to the encryption and routing processes associated with relaying calls through its servers.

Although currently only visible to select users using the beta version of the app, WhatsApp plans to make this feature available to all users in the future. However, an exact release date for the stable version has not been confirmed.

The introduction of the “Protect IP address in calls” feature is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and security. This feature is particularly crucial for safeguarding user privacy when communicating with unknown contacts, as it significantly reduces the chances of anyone tracking their IP address and location.

While currently only available to some beta testers, this feature is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp users can look forward to enhanced privacy when making calls thanks to the new privacy settings.

In recent months, WhatsApp has introduced several other features, including WhatsApp Channels, which allow users to follow their favorite influencers and celebrities.

