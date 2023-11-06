WhatsApp Users Can Now Log In Using Email Address

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow users to log into their accounts using an email address, providing an alternative to the current primary login method. This update aims to offer more flexibility and accessibility to WhatsApp users.

According to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp news and updates, the email login option will be available within a new section called “Email Address” in the account settings. Once users add and verify their email address, they will have the ability to access their WhatsApp account using that email address.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp will not eliminate the existing login method, which involves a 6-digit code sent to the user’s registered mobile number. The email login feature is primarily intended for situations where users don’t have access to their phone number or face difficulties receiving text messages. Furthermore, enabling the email login will be optional, allowing users to choose whether to use it or not.

Currently, the email login feature is being tested select beta testers, specifically those who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS through the TestFlight app. However, it is expected that more users will have access to this feature in the coming days as WhatsApp gradually rolls it out to a wider audience.

This update from WhatsApp provides users with an additional option to access their accounts, expanding the ways in which they can interact with the popular instant messaging service. By incorporating an email login feature, WhatsApp aims to provide greater convenience and flexibility to its diverse user base.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will the email login replace the current login method?

No, the email login is introduced as an alternative method and will not replace the existing login method that involves a 6-digit code sent to users’ registered mobile numbers.

2. Is enabling the email login feature mandatory?

No, enabling the email login feature is optional. Users can choose whether to add and verify their email address to log into their WhatsApp account.

3. Who has access to the email login feature?

Currently, the email login feature is only available to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS. However, it is expected to be rolled out to more users in the near future.