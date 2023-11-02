WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Video Navigation

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to easily skip forward or backward in videos. This functionality, similar to how one navigates through videos on YouTube, is expected to enhance the user experience and make video viewing more convenient.

According to WABetaInfo, a popular website that tracks WhatsApp news and updates, users will be able to skip to a specific portion of a video simply double-tapping the screen on either the left or right side. This intuitive gesture makes it easy for users to navigate through lengthy videos and quickly find the desired content.

Currently, the feature is available only to select beta testers, but WhatsApp plans to roll it out to more users in the coming weeks. To access the feature, users will need to install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

Unlike other messaging platforms, WhatsApp has a built-in media player, eliminating the need to use external video players. However, the current player makes it somewhat challenging to navigate within a video. Users must tap the screen to bring up the progress bar and then tap the playback progress at the desired point to move forward or backward.

With the new skip video feature, WhatsApp aims to streamline video navigation and provide a seamless viewing experience. Users will have greater control over the videos they watch, allowing them to quickly find specific moments or skip through less relevant parts.

Overall, this new feature is expected to be well-received WhatsApp users who frequently engage with video content. It demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving their platform and offering innovative features that enhance user satisfaction.

FAQs:

1. When will the skip video feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

The feature is currently being tested beta users and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

2. How do I use the skip video feature on WhatsApp?

To skip to a specific portion of a video, simply double-tap the screen on the left or right side.

3. Do I need to install any specific update to access the skip video feature?

Yes, users will need to install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store to access the feature.

4. Can I use external video players to watch videos on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp has a built-in media player, eliminating the need for external video players.